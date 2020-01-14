Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Peter's Church
929 Main St.
Worcester, MA
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
Robert Nelson


1940 - 2020
Robert Nelson Obituary
Robert B. Nelson, 79

Webster - Robert B. Nelson, 79, of Webster passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12th 2020 at the Brookside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center after an extended illness.

Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith M. (Girouard) Nelson; a daughter, Karen Griffin and her husband, T. Roger of Charlton; three sons, Erik Nelson and his wife, Kristen of Spanaway, WA, Steven Nelson and his wife, Laurie and Michael Nelson and his wife, Amy of Dudley; 8 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Robert was born in Worcester, son of the late Vernon and Lucy (Blair) Nelson. He graduated from South High School in Worcester and also attended Worcester State Teachers College. Mr. Nelson worked for many years as a purchasing agent with Gessner, Curtis and Marble.

Robert could often be found working on model airplanes and listening to his polka music. He had a true love for polka music and also hosted a polka show on 91.3 WCUW for many years. He was also an active member of the Worcester Scale Modelers Association and some of his models can be found on the Battleship Massachusetts in Fall River, MA.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18th, from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Peter's Church, 929 Main St. Worcester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday, January 17th from 5 to 7 PM.

To share a memory of Robert or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
