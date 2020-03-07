|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Niemiec
Westborough - Robert J. Niemiec, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by the support of his beloved family. Bob was born and raised in Chicopee, MA, the only child of the late John and Rose (Mitera) Niemiec. Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Allie (Matteo) Niemiec; a daughter, Maggie McGinty and her husband Mike of Northborough; a son, Mark Niemiec and his wife Maddie of Malvern, PA and four grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Kate McGinty and Mila Niemiec, all whom he loved.
He graduated Chicopee High School, Class of 1956, studied at the Cranwell School ('57), and earned his degree in Business Administration from Boston College in 1961. Bob was a pitcher for the BC Eagles during the 1961 and 1962 NCAA World Series and later, drafted to play for the Houston Colt .45s. He honorably served in the U. S. Navy, prior to working 25 years in the HR Department of Amstar Corp and 9 as a HR Director at Liberty Financial in Boston, retiring in 2000.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough.
The Niemiec family wishes to acknowledge the team at the Mass General Hospital who cared for Bob and to support promising cancer research. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bob can be made online at https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2702023. Checks can be made payable to "Massachusetts General Hospital, Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies," and please note "in memory of Robert Niemiec, #229074". Please mail to the MGH Development Office, Attn: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
To read Bob's full obituary and to leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020