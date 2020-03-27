|
Robert Norsigian, 85
Worcester - Robert Norsigian, 85, of Worcester passed away on Tuesday, March 24th in Saint Vincent Hospital.
Mr. Norsigian was married for 42 years to the late Jacqueline M. (Rosseel) Norsigian who died in September 2019. He is survived by a son, Jamie Norsigian of Worcester; a daughter, Bobbi-Jo Febres of Worcester; a step son, Scott Dube of Worcester; a brother, Charles Norsigian of Millbury; a sister, Rita Bovenzi of Worcester; his grandchildren, Dory "Jessica", Sarah Beth, Dylan, Kylie Rae, and Kobe Tobias; his great grandchildren, Braiden and Ava and many nephews and nieces.
Bob was born in Worcester, son of the late Harry and Alice (LEhane) Norsigian and is also predeceased by three brothers, Francis, Harry and William Norsigian and two sisters, Aileen Norsigian and Alice Gadbois.
Mr. Norsigian was a veteran of the United States Navy and owned and operated Mason Auto Body for many years until his retirement. Bob was an avid painter and volunteered for many years at the Ted Williams Little League as a coach and he also supported the league as a sponsor with his business. Mr. Norsigian loved his winters in Port St. Lucie, Florida with his wife Jacqueline, and enjoyed spending time with his dog, "Sox".
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak the funeral services are being held privately and burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery. The family invites everyone to watch the funeral services via a live stream on the funeral home website. Please visit www.Royfuneral.com and the live stream will be on the obituary for Mr. Norsigian on Monday, March 30th at 11 AM.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to 300 5th Avenue Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020