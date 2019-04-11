Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Du Lac Chapel
555 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ohman


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Ohman Obituary
Robert F. Ohman, 91

Worcester - Robert F. Ohman, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Notre Dame Hospice Center on Plantation Street in Worcester. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Patterson) Ohman of Worcester; a son James Ohman of Worcester; three brothers- Philip Ohman of Worcester, David Ohman of Fitchburg, Paul Ohman and his wife Nancy of Auburn; a sister Jane Tuccio and her husband Mathew of Maine; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter Roberta Ohman, and sisters Lois Lynch and Dorothy Trainor.

Bob was born in Worcester, son of Francis and Signe (Soderquist) Ohman. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a supervisor at Mass Electric for many years. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and a member of the Worcester Senior Center. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, especially Chris Sale pitching.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Notre Dame Du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester. A burial of ashes will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Nordgren Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Du Lac. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now