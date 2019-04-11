|
|
Robert F. Ohman, 91
Worcester - Robert F. Ohman, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Notre Dame Hospice Center on Plantation Street in Worcester. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Patterson) Ohman of Worcester; a son James Ohman of Worcester; three brothers- Philip Ohman of Worcester, David Ohman of Fitchburg, Paul Ohman and his wife Nancy of Auburn; a sister Jane Tuccio and her husband Mathew of Maine; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter Roberta Ohman, and sisters Lois Lynch and Dorothy Trainor.
Bob was born in Worcester, son of Francis and Signe (Soderquist) Ohman. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a supervisor at Mass Electric for many years. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and a member of the Worcester Senior Center. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, especially Chris Sale pitching.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Notre Dame Du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester. A burial of ashes will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Nordgren Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Du Lac. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019