Robert L. Orsi, 82

LEICESTER - Robert L. Orsi ,82, of the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died Thursday, May 28 at Life Care Center of Leominster after a long illness.

He leaves his wife of 57 years, Ann J. (Gustafson) Orsi, his three sons; Joseph R. Orsi and his wife Cheryl and Paul A. Orsi and his wife Rose all of Cherry Valley and Peter J. Orsi and his wife Sheila of No.Brookfield, his daughter Jean M. Novia and her husband Louis of Leicester, his twin brother Richard Orsi and his wife Joan of Spencer, and his sister Frances Bassett and her husband Kenneth of Worcester, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother Alfred Orsi and a sister Pauline Roache.

Born in Worcester, he was the son of Alfred and Mary (Pepper) Orsi, Sr. and later attended North High School in Worcester. He was a heavy pipefitter for the Worcester Local #4 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union of which he was a longtime member.

Due to health restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
