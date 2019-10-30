Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
1957 - 2019
Robert Oslowski Obituary
Robert T. Oslowski, 62

WORCESTER - Robert T. Oslowski, 62, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday, October 29, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Robert was born in Worcester son of Edward and Marian (Melkonian) Oslowski and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School. He grew up with a love of all things with four wheels and an engine. He had a passion for all types of cars. He enjoyed racing them, especially at the Ebbing Speedway in New Hampshire. His love of automobiles led him to a career as an automobile technician, from the young age of 17. He was currently working at Herb Connolly Chevrolet. Robert was also a great handyman and jack of all trades. He loved to fix anything and to tinker around the house on small projects. He was a member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church.

He leaves his wife of 37 years, Lisa A. (Goldsmith) Oslowski; a daughter, Samantha J. Oslowski of Boston; a brother, Edward Oslowski, Jr. and his wife, Vana of Worcester; a sister, April Belsito and her husband, Raymond, of Dudley; aunts, uncles; nieces and nephews and many cousins.

A Visiting Hour will be held Saturday, November 2 from 9 to 10am followed by a Funeral Service at 10am in Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org or to Boston's Children's Hospital at www.childrenshospital.com or to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., Worcester, 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
