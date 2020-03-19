|
Robert J. Ouimet, 77
Auburn - Robert J. Ouimet, 77, of Auburn passed away peacefully in his home while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 17th.
Mr. Ouimet is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda M. (Joyce) Ouimet; two sons, Rickey Ouimet of Oxford, MA and Bobby Ouimet and his wife, Karen of Paxton, MA; a daughter, Karen Ouimette and her longtime significant other, David Walsh of Webster, MA; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many cousins including Dicky Jo. Robert was born in Worcester, son of the late Robert J. Ouimet Sr. and Bertha M. (Kniskern) Ouimet.
He worked in the automotive industry for his entire career, specifically in auto body repair. He just recently retired due to illness and was working at Carsmetics of Worcester. He had a passion for remote control cars and always enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially alongside his daughter, sons and his friends. Robert like to go fishing and taking his children out on his boat when they were younger.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak his funeral mass is being postponed to a later date. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020