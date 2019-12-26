|
|
Robert H. Palenius, 92
Paxton - Robert H. Palenius, Bob to his friends, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Worcester, on February 1, 1927 the son of the late David H. and Annie S. (Laurila) Palenius. After the passing of his parents, Bob was raised by Jennie Tuukkanen, his grandmother and Al Laurila, his uncle.
Bob and his wife, Dot's greatest joy was raising three children. He worked 45 years at Olson Manufacturing Co. in Worcester as a precision tool grinder. He left school at a young age to support the WWII effort for the military by grinding tools to 1000th of an inch. While working he attended Worcester Trade School, eventually earning his GED in his 40's. His family is so proud of him for his accomplishments and in everything he did.
Bob will be remembered as a man of prayer. He and his wife were active members of the Belmont Street Baptist Church. Over the years, Bob served in various positions, including coaching the church's basketball teams which he especially enjoyed. After retiring, he continued to volunteer weekly to help with upkeep of the church. Bob also enjoyed fishing, playing golf, swimming and watching sports. He and his wife traveled to all fifty states, Finland and several other countries in Europe, Israel, Mexico and Canada. More than traveling or fishing, Bob loved to share stories of his experiences with all around him.
Bob will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy (Niemi) Palenius; two daughters, Ann Douglas and her husband, Lawrence of Hampton, NH and Jean Fifty and her husband, Jim of Manchester, NH; and his daughter-in-law, Cathleen Palenius of S. Yarmouth. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Christopher, David and Josh Fifty, and Larry and Matthew Douglas; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his son, Ronald D. Palenius.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Monday, December 30th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will follow at Mooreland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 640 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019