Robert V. Pasquale, Jr.
Clinton - Robert V. Pasquale, Jr., 58, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after being stricken ill at home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Deborah Lee (Jones) Pasquale; two daughters, Sara Combs of Leominster, and Jillian Pasquale & her partner Alejandro Cruz of Clinton; 3 adoring grandchildren, Alexzander Combs, Evianna Cruz, and Melody Cruz. He leaves his father Robert V. Pasquale, Sr., siblings & their spouses, Anne Marie Cobb & Steven; Julie Mudgett & Stephen; Anthony Pasquale & Melissa; and Mark Pasquale; several aunts & uncles, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his infant son Thomas Pasquale and mother Rose M. (Mahan) Pasquale.
Born and raised in Clinton, Robert graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1979, and continued studies at the New Institute of Embalming, Anatomy, and Funeral Directing. He worked for several years before establishing his family floral business, Flowers by Pasquale, which he successfully owned and operated in the Town of Clinton for more than 18 years. He later accepted a position with the Worcester County House of Correction, where he was employed until the time of his passing. With great pride in his community, Mr. Pasquale was elected to proudly serve the Town of Clinton in various capacities, notably as a member of the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, and Board of Health. He always fought for what he felt was right and was outspoken in his beliefs. He was generous, kind, and blessed with the gift of gab and a quick wit. More than anything, he loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made towards the future education of Bob's grandchildren, c/o Sara Combs, 790 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020