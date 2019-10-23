|
Robert A. Peete, 87
Clinton/Lancaster - Robert A. Peete, 87, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Sterling Village, Sterling.
He is survived by two sons: Robert A. Peete, and his wife, Teresa, of Lancaster, and Michael J. Peete, and his wife, Suzanne, of Leominster; three grandchildren: Heather M. Peete, Jason R. Peete, and Shawna J. Peete. He was predeceased by his infant grandson, Joseph Michael Peete, in 1979. His long-time companion, Marlene M. (Dietel) McKinstry, also predeceased him.
Bob was born and raised in Clinton, son of Arthur J. and Zaria (Marangoni) Peete. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, and was a proud US Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Seabee with Mobile Construction Unit #8 from 1951-1953.
A talented carpenter, Bob worked in commercial construction for many years, before accepting a position at UMass Medical Center, where he was employed for more than 20 years before retirement.
He enjoyed travelling, and drove to Florida twice each year for 50 years.
A graveside service with Military Honors will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019