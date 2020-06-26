Robert Peloquin Jr.
1959 - 2020
Robert H. Peloquin, Jr., 61

WORCESTER - Robert H. Peloquin, Jr., 61, of Worcester passed away Monday, June 22 at home.

He was born in Worcester, son of Robert H. and Claire G. (Auger) Peloquin and graduated from Doherty High School and Worcester Industrial Technology School. Bob owned and operated RHP Environmental Company in Worcester. He was a longtime member of the Aldrich Astronomy Society. He was an avid glider pilot and was a member of the CMARA ham radio club, using the call sign W1TAB.

He leaves his brother, Michael J. Peloquin of Worcester; a nephew, Michael P. Peloquin of Surprise, AZ; an aunt; an uncle and several cousins.

Bob will be buried in a private service in Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aldrich Astronomy Society, 50 Sunset Ln., Box S c/o Anna Maria College, Paxton, 01612. Arrangements are in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
