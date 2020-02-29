|
|
Robert N. Peltier, 77
Fiskdale - Robert N. Peltier, 77, died at home Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after an illness. He leaves his wife of nearly 55 years, Linda M. (Dionne) Peltier. They were married April 24, 1965. He also leaves 2 daughters, Kelly M. Robertson and her husband Larry of San Diego, CA., and Karyn M. Sullivan and her husband Cory of Webster and 2 grandchildren, Kevin R. Sullivan and Camryn J. Sullivan. He also leaves a brother, Ronald Peltier of Bury St. Edmunds, England, 2 sisters Theresa Olearcek and her husband Henry of Chatham, MA, and Madeline Perreault of North Carolina, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Theodore Peltier of North Grosvenordale, CT and a sister Bertha Shonyo of Malone, NY.
Bob was born in Ware, son of the late Theodore S. and Alice M. (Hamel) Peltier, and lived many years in East Brookfield before moving to Fiskdale. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1960-1963. He was a retired department manager at Wm. E. Wright Company where he worked for 34 years. Bob enjoyed "being the life of the party", known for his numerous jokes, he was a talented woodworker, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Town of East Brookfield for many years.
The funeral will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA with a Mass at 10AM at St. Joachim's Chapel at St. Anne's Parish Center, Church Street, Fiskdale, MA, with Rev. George Charland officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Arnold Road, Fiskdale, MA 01518. www.sansoucyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd. Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020