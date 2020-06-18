Viv,Craig,Michael, and Marianne ,

It is with much sadness that we express our sympathy at your loss of Bob. He was such a good friend for so many years and the good memories will stay with us. Bob got so much enjoyment from his family. Nothing was more important than being at a baseball or basketball game for his children and the whole family was there. He went to many recitals and was there to not only support but enjoy the important things in life. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and dedicated to his loving wife. I wont have my friend to talk to anymore and there wont be any more Kentucky Derbies to handicap, but the good times we had will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace Robert, we will all miss you.

With much love,

Nancy and Tony Gallati



