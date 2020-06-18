Robert Peluso
1942 - 2020
Robert A. Peluso 78

Worcester - Robert Anthony Peluso, age 78, passed away at home from complications in his battle with lung cancer on May 2, 2020, Kentucky Derby day, his favorite day of the year.

Bob was born in Worcester on March 3, 1942 to Anthony (Pap) and Anna (Heavy) Peluso. He went to Lake View Grammar School where he played several sports. In 1953 when Little League started in Worcester, he was the first player picked for the Jack Barry Little League. He graduated in 1960 from Sacred Heart Academy where he was a standout basketball and baseball player. Bob excelled as a pitcher and got his nickname "Lefty" from that sport. In later years he coached for Jack Barry Little League, Senior Ruth and American Legion.

Bob attended UMASS Amherst on an athletic scholarship and later, Central New England College where he studied computer programming. He served in the Air National Guard as a Radar Operator and used that skill when deployed to Germany during the Berlin Crisis.

In the 1960's Bob worked for the David Clark Company where he designed the floatation collar for the space suits worn by the astronauts in the Mercury and Apollo programs. He talked often of meeting the original seven astronauts when they came to Worcester to test the suits in water. For the past 15 years, Bob has worked as a Claims Administrator for the law firm of Ellis and Associates, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He was looking forward to going back to the office once the Covid-19 distancing was over.

Bob was a huge horse racing enthusiast and enjoyed handicapping the races. He especially looked forward to Saturdays spent with Tony Solitro, Tony Gallati, Mark Shippole, Adam Bonaventura and Juny Panarelli. He also enjoyed conversations and time spent with Jerry Rocco. Bob was anxiously awaiting the start of the Bruins season. His enjoyment in watching hockey and discussing sports with Craig, Michael and Nicholas knew no bounds. Another favorite of Bob's was his almost daily lunches at Dell'Ovo's Kitchen on Shrewsbury Street. The bond formed with Libby, Annette, Angela and Joe, Anthony, Phylicia, Joe, Donna and Danielle was a true gift.

When his lifelong parish church St. Margaret Mary closed, Bob became a member of St. Stephen's Parish. He was a man of faith who cherished his church, his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years Vivian (Pickett) Peluso; his children, Craig of Auburn, Michael of Worcester, and Maryanne and her fiancé Kenny Morales of Marlborough. His son Anthony (Tony) Peluso passed away in 2010. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Gianna, Conor and Owen. Bob also leaves his brother-in-law Jack Pickett and his wife Linda in Colorado, his sisters-in-law Kathleen Pickett of East Brookfield and Margaret Pickett Reed of Worcester. Bob leaves his nephews Raymond Perrone and longtime companion Denise Lamoureux of Shrewsbury, and Atty Robert Perrone and his wife Wendy of Worcester, his niece Patricia "Tricia" Tomasetta and her husband Arthur of Millbury and much loved nieces and nephews; Michael, Jeffrey, Dara, Vincent, Lorenzo, Brett, Olivia, Anthony, Deanna, John, Jenny, Matt, Will, Lauren, Kevin, Jill, Gretchen, Lizzie, Jud, Justen and Susan. He also leaves the Morales and Lopez families, with whom he experienced the joy of shared grandsons. Bob leaves his lifelong friends Tony and Karen Solitro, and Tony and Nancy Gallati, also Steven Cunningham who became part of the family many years ago. Bob was predeceased by his beloved sister Barbara Perrone and her husband Raymond Perrone, Sr., his nephew Joseph Pickett and his mentor and dear friend George Valery. Special thanks are extended to Lou Alois, Kate Scanlon and Stephanie Racicot for their extraordinary kindness to Bob and his family.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Wednesday, June 24th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His celebration of Christian life funeral will be held Thursday, June 25th from the funeral home with a procession to St Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St. where his Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to the St. Stephen's Church Renovation Fund, 16 Hamilton Street, Worcester, MA 01604. Those concerned about covid-19 can view the funeral live starting at 9:30 am Thursday by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
JUN
25
Funeral
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Stephen’s Church
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
Dear Vivian
It is with great sadness and heart break to lose one of my closes and best friends from our days at Sacred Heart. He will be in my thoughts and prayers forever. God bless Bobby and his family with all the love and prayers.
Louis (bunzo) Roy
Friend
May 13, 2020
Vivian, I just heard. I'm so sorry for you and the kids. He will live in my heart forever. God bless you.
John Mercurio
Family
May 12, 2020
Craig & Family, Im so very sorry for the loss of your Dad. I always enjoyed waiting on him & your Mom when they came into Pepes. Sending you thoughts & prayers.
Kimberly Bucciaglia
May 12, 2020
Dear Vivian,

May God strengthen you and your family during this very difficult time. I am so blessed to have worked alongside such a compassionate and gracious individual. I pray that the memories and wisdom he has left behind will forever transcend with each and everyone of us. Words cannot begin to describe how much he will be missed. You were truly Loved Bob and will never be forgotten, may you rest in peace my friend.

Omar Laza

Omar Laza
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Vivian, Bob will be sorely missed. He always put a smile on our face. He was a kind, gentle, humble man. May he rest in peace. Love, Kathie and Nick
Katherine Ellis
Coworker
May 12, 2020
There were many stories to be told and still so much more to learn from the funniest man I've known. Until we meet again Mr. Bob! He will truly be missed. Mrs. Peluso, his family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jessica Coat
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Dear Vivian and Family
I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was a great man and friend. It was wonderful to work with him for all these years. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Lynn-ann Angell
Lynn Angell
Coworker
May 11, 2020
The Sbrogna family and Donut Cafe wishes to extend our condolences to the Peluso family. We are so sorry for your loss. Bob was such a gentleman. It was a pleasure to know him. May he Rest In Peace.
Bob Sbrogna
Friend
May 11, 2020
Vivian, Craig, Michael and Marianne, Words cannot express my sympathy for the loss of Bob. The relationship he had with my father was one of a son and his dad. My mom would say at 6pm when she heard the car horn outside your son is here.My family always considered the Pelusos Family.Bob was a guys guy always engaging with his infectious laugh. My memories of Bob will always remain with me. He always brought a smile to my face and I will miss THE LEGEND. Rest in Peace my friend.
Rusty Valery
Family
May 9, 2020
Vivian and Family, please accept our heartfelt condolences at this difficult time. We consider ourselves blessed to have been friends with you and Bob for many years. He was a good man and a loyal friend and our memories of him will stay with us forever.
The DellOvo Family
Friend
May 9, 2020
Viv,Craig,Michael, and Marianne ,
It is with much sadness that we express our sympathy at your loss of Bob. He was such a good friend for so many years and the good memories will stay with us. Bob got so much enjoyment from his family. Nothing was more important than being at a baseball or basketball game for his children and the whole family was there. He went to many recitals and was there to not only support but enjoy the important things in life. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and dedicated to his loving wife. I wont have my friend to talk to anymore and there wont be any more Kentucky Derbies to handicap, but the good times we had will never be forgotten.
Rest in peace Robert, we will all miss you.
With much love,
Nancy and Tony Gallati
Tony and Nancy Gallati
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bob Peluso is my dearly beloved brother-in-law. His wife, Vivian, is my twin sister. In October they would have been together 48 years. I grieve especially for his two baby grandsons, Conor and Owen. They wont have their grandfather, who would have gone to every game they played rooting them on. And his granddaughter Gianna Peluso, who wont have Bob around to see her entering college. And his grandson Nicky who would go to Bruins games with Bob. I never thought of a day that Bob wouldt be in it. He loved life, his family and his friends. And they loved him back. That in itself says everything.
Kathleen Pickett
Family
May 8, 2020
Dear Vivian and family , Joe and I are truly saddened by Bobs passing. Our love and deepest sympathy go out to you and your beautiful family. He will be missed by many . Please know we may not be there with you to pay our respects to Bob but our thoughts, prayer and love our with you all. Love Joe and Angela Martini
Joe and Angela Martini
Friend
May 7, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Bobs passing.I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Peluso family. I have many find memories with him Over the past 30+ years
Bob was a kind, jovial and humble man.He will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
With deepest sympathy,
Peter Zekos
Peter Zekos
Friend
May 7, 2020
My heart broke hearing the news that Bob had gone to God. I have wonderful memories with Bob, Vivian, Kathy and so many more during our younger, freer days. Blessing on all the family. Bob was a great guy, fun, loving and dependable. I send prayers and love. Shirley Anne Campbell, ssj
Shirley Anne Campbell
Friend
May 7, 2020
It was an honor to have known Bob and worked with him, he will be missed RIP my friend.
Bettina Grandich
Coworker
