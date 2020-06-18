Dear Vivian
It is with great sadness and heart break to lose one of my closes and best friends from our days at Sacred Heart. He will be in my thoughts and prayers forever. God bless Bobby and his family with all the love and prayers.
Robert A. Peluso 78
Worcester - Robert Anthony Peluso, age 78, passed away at home from complications in his battle with lung cancer on May 2, 2020, Kentucky Derby day, his favorite day of the year.
Bob was born in Worcester on March 3, 1942 to Anthony (Pap) and Anna (Heavy) Peluso. He went to Lake View Grammar School where he played several sports. In 1953 when Little League started in Worcester, he was the first player picked for the Jack Barry Little League. He graduated in 1960 from Sacred Heart Academy where he was a standout basketball and baseball player. Bob excelled as a pitcher and got his nickname "Lefty" from that sport. In later years he coached for Jack Barry Little League, Senior Ruth and American Legion.
Bob attended UMASS Amherst on an athletic scholarship and later, Central New England College where he studied computer programming. He served in the Air National Guard as a Radar Operator and used that skill when deployed to Germany during the Berlin Crisis.
In the 1960's Bob worked for the David Clark Company where he designed the floatation collar for the space suits worn by the astronauts in the Mercury and Apollo programs. He talked often of meeting the original seven astronauts when they came to Worcester to test the suits in water. For the past 15 years, Bob has worked as a Claims Administrator for the law firm of Ellis and Associates, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He was looking forward to going back to the office once the Covid-19 distancing was over.
Bob was a huge horse racing enthusiast and enjoyed handicapping the races. He especially looked forward to Saturdays spent with Tony Solitro, Tony Gallati, Mark Shippole, Adam Bonaventura and Juny Panarelli. He also enjoyed conversations and time spent with Jerry Rocco. Bob was anxiously awaiting the start of the Bruins season. His enjoyment in watching hockey and discussing sports with Craig, Michael and Nicholas knew no bounds. Another favorite of Bob's was his almost daily lunches at Dell'Ovo's Kitchen on Shrewsbury Street. The bond formed with Libby, Annette, Angela and Joe, Anthony, Phylicia, Joe, Donna and Danielle was a true gift.
When his lifelong parish church St. Margaret Mary closed, Bob became a member of St. Stephen's Parish. He was a man of faith who cherished his church, his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years Vivian (Pickett) Peluso; his children, Craig of Auburn, Michael of Worcester, and Maryanne and her fiancé Kenny Morales of Marlborough. His son Anthony (Tony) Peluso passed away in 2010. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Gianna, Conor and Owen. Bob also leaves his brother-in-law Jack Pickett and his wife Linda in Colorado, his sisters-in-law Kathleen Pickett of East Brookfield and Margaret Pickett Reed of Worcester. Bob leaves his nephews Raymond Perrone and longtime companion Denise Lamoureux of Shrewsbury, and Atty Robert Perrone and his wife Wendy of Worcester, his niece Patricia "Tricia" Tomasetta and her husband Arthur of Millbury and much loved nieces and nephews; Michael, Jeffrey, Dara, Vincent, Lorenzo, Brett, Olivia, Anthony, Deanna, John, Jenny, Matt, Will, Lauren, Kevin, Jill, Gretchen, Lizzie, Jud, Justen and Susan. He also leaves the Morales and Lopez families, with whom he experienced the joy of shared grandsons. Bob leaves his lifelong friends Tony and Karen Solitro, and Tony and Nancy Gallati, also Steven Cunningham who became part of the family many years ago. Bob was predeceased by his beloved sister Barbara Perrone and her husband Raymond Perrone, Sr., his nephew Joseph Pickett and his mentor and dear friend George Valery. Special thanks are extended to Lou Alois, Kate Scanlon and Stephanie Racicot for their extraordinary kindness to Bob and his family.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Wednesday, June 24th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His celebration of Christian life funeral will be held Thursday, June 25th from the funeral home with a procession to St Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St. where his Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to the St. Stephen's Church Renovation Fund, 16 Hamilton Street, Worcester, MA 01604. Those concerned about covid-19 can view the funeral live starting at 9:30 am Thursday by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services.
