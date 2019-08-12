|
|
Robert F. Peters, 87
DOUGLAS - Robert F. Peters, 87, passed peacefully on Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 at his residence intending to complete his daily routine.
Bobby is survived by his daughter Robin M. Peters of Douglas; his grandson, the "apple of his eye", Julian Robert Peters; 4 siblings, Roy Peters of Douglas, Virginia Suarez of Webster, Marie Lamontagne of Douglas, and Mary Tetreault of Southbridge, as well as many nieces and nephews and his loyal pup, Harley. Born in Sutton on July 12, 1932 Bobby was the son of Percy and Nancy (Casey) Peters and has been a lifelong resident of Douglas.
Bobby was a hardworking father who enjoyed taking care of his farm and mowing the neighboring fields. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandson, they were his greatest joys in life. Anyone that knew him knew he loved ice cream for dinner, and red chowder on Fridays. He had a heart of gold and helped many. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in the sweetest peace.
Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas will be held on Fri. Aug. 16th from 4-6 pm. All are welcome to join in celebrating Bobby's life. Memorial contributions in Bobby's memory can be made to Douglas EMS, PO Box 222 Douglas, MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for his family, please visit: www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
