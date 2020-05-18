|
Robert J Phaneuf Jr.
Auburn - Robert J. Phaneuf Jr., 62 of Auburn, a beloved brother and special friend to many died on Saturday May 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital of Worcester. Born in Worcester to Robert J. and Alice E. (Sullivan) Phaneuf. A graduate of North High School, Robert was employed by Building 19 for many years and attended the Seven Hills Aspire of Worcester where he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Robert leaves behind his girlfriend and the love of his life Katherine Krause, his two brothers, William R. Phaneuf, David W. Phaneuf and his wife Debra J. O'Brien, and three sisters, Sharon M. Phaneuf, Linda J. Phaneuf and Denise A. Adams and her husband Franklin. Robert also has many nieces, nephews and friends he considered family.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, Roberts funeral service will be private. His burial will be at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma is privileged to serve Denise Adams and the Phaneuf family. To view a complete obituary and to leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a special memory of Robert please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020