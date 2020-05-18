Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Phaneuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Phaneuf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Phaneuf Obituary
Robert J Phaneuf Jr.

Auburn - Robert J. Phaneuf Jr., 62 of Auburn, a beloved brother and special friend to many died on Saturday May 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital of Worcester. Born in Worcester to Robert J. and Alice E. (Sullivan) Phaneuf. A graduate of North High School, Robert was employed by Building 19 for many years and attended the Seven Hills Aspire of Worcester where he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Robert leaves behind his girlfriend and the love of his life Katherine Krause, his two brothers, William R. Phaneuf, David W. Phaneuf and his wife Debra J. O'Brien, and three sisters, Sharon M. Phaneuf, Linda J. Phaneuf and Denise A. Adams and her husband Franklin. Robert also has many nieces, nephews and friends he considered family.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, Roberts funeral service will be private. His burial will be at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma is privileged to serve Denise Adams and the Phaneuf family. To view a complete obituary and to leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a special memory of Robert please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -