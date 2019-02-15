Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Sansoucy Funeral Home
40 Marcy Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
508-764-2567
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sansoucy Funeral Home
40 Marcy Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
263 Hamilton Street
Southbridge, MA
Robert Proulx


Robert Proulx Obituary
Robert O. Proulx, 50

Southbridge - Robert O. Proulx, 50, of Southbridge, MA died Tuesday, February 12th after a brief battle with cancer.

He was the son of Paul A. and Constance T. Proulx, of Southbridge. He is predeceased by his father, a brother Paul and a nephew Christopher.

Robert was employed by Harrington Hospital, where he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.

Calling hours will be on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 8:30 – 9:30 am at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge MA. A funeral mass will follow at 10:00 at St. Mary's Church, 263 Hamilton Street, Southbridge MA 01550. A private burial will beheld at a later date.

www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
