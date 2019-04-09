|
|
Robert G. Proulx, 68
Dudley - Robert G. Proulx, 68, of Hayden Pond Rd., passed away on Monday, April 8th, in UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after an illness.
His wife, Jill (Sidebottom) Proulx died in 2018. He leaves his son, Nicholas Proulx and his partner Jeff of Florida; two daughters, Angela Symock and her husband David of Douglas and Melanie Proulx of Florida; four brothers, Raymond Proulx of NC, Roger Proulx of NC, Richard Proulx of CA and David Proulx of NC; three sisters, Deborah Serrano-Gatzke and her husband James of Dudley, Sandra Sexton of Dudley and Susan Heiseldahl of Norway; five grandchildren, Kosmo, Victoria, Autumn, Taylor and Justin. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Proulx.
Robert was born in Southbridge the son of Raymond and Mary Alice (Berthiaume) Proulx.
He was a US Army veteran serving honorably during the Vietnam War. Robert worked as a machinist for several years at Hyde Tools in Southbridge. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed playing cards. Robert was a true "Gear Head" and loved cars. He and his sister Deborah grew and ran a vegetable stand in Dudley for many years. Robert was proud of his family and loved his time spent with his children and grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Monday, April 15th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be Private.
Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, April 14th, from 2:00 to 4:00pm.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019