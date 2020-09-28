Robert Purchase, 89CLINTON - Robert Purchase died peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, one week shy of his 90th birthday.He is survived by his children, Cindy Bufton, and her husband, Shayne, and Gail (Kane) St. Jean, and her husband, Robert, all of Clinton, and Richard A. Kane and his wife, Sally, of NH; his wife of 11 years, Mary V. (Berry) Counts, and her children, Steve, Ricky, and Sharie, and their families, all of Davison, MI; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife, Donna A. (Thayer) Purchase, who died in 2003, their daughter, Leslie (Kane) Laraba, who died in 1988, and five siblings.Bob was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI, son of Samuel and Agnes (Tillitson) Purchase. He attended local schools, and was a US Army Veteran. He had been a resident of Clinton from 1965, until 2004, at which time, he moved back Michigan. He recently returned home to Clinton, living with, and under the loving care of his daughter, Cindy and her family.A talented woodworker, Bob began his career at a young age, building boats alongside his father, Samuel. He spent years employed locally as a furniture maker, and also worked for many years at the former Colonial Press, Clinton.A man of strong faith, he was a long-time, active member, and former trustee and deacon of the First Congregational Church, Clinton. In addition, he dedicated much of his time to the Girl Scouts of America, with which his late wife, Donna, was heavily involved for many years.The consummate problem-solver, if one had a problem, they could always count on Bob to help figure out how to fix it – he always found a way. Rightly so, he was proud of his critical thinking skills, and always eager to put them to good use. Bob never met a stranger. He was an excellent story-teller, who enjoyed tinkering around the house, both inside and out, and spending time with his grandkids.The family wishes to thank the wonderful hospice care team from HealthAlliance Home Health & Hospice, for their compassionate care.Bob was eagerly looking forward to celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday, October 4, 2020. As such, it is only fitting that his family and friends will gather that day, to celebrate his life and legacy, with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon in the First Congregational Church, 34 Walnut St., Clinton. Burial will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in North Cemetery, Highland St., Berlin. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to an organization that Bob helped to create: The Helping Hand Fund, c/o First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 216, Clinton, MA 01510. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.