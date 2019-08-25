|
Robert L. Quinn, 73
Clinton - Robert L. Quinn, 73, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 41 years, Brenda (Tarpy) Quinn; two daughters: Maura A. Ament and her husband, Zachary, of East Lyme, CT, and Kerry A. Maynard and her husband, Stephen, of Sterling; four grandchildren, who were the light of his life: Mackenzie, Bradley, Owen, and Madison; three brothers: Laurence Quinn and his wife, Janis, John "Jake" Quinn, Stephen Quinn, and his wife, Lorraine; two sisters: Norma Mackay, and Janet Shanshiry; three sisters-in-law: Lynne, Carol, and Chris; and many nieces and, nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers: Timothy, Bevan, Edward, Richard, and Joseph Quinn, and one sister, Sr. Mary Ann Quinn, SSA.
Bob was born in Newton, one of twelve children of the late Timothy J. and Catherine L. (Doucette) Quinn and raised on the family farm in Stow. He was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, Bolton, and DeVry Institute, Chicago, IL, and had been a resident of Clinton for 37 years.
For many years until his retirement, Bob worked as a mechanic. He had a true talent, and could fix anything.
A real farm-boy, he could often be found working in the garage, fixing his tractors, and caring for his animals. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren; "Bumpa" relished every moment spent in their company.
Bob's funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with a service at 11:00 a.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Stow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the Quinn family suggests that memorial donations be made to the CARE Food Pantry, c/o St. John's Church, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019