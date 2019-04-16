|
|
Robert Brian Reilly, 65
West Boylston - Robert Brian Reilly, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on February 7, 1954 a son of the late Joseph and Claire (Beauchard) Reilly. He attended Saint Maria Goretti School before graduating from Saint Raphael Academy in 1972. From there Bob went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Rhode Island.
Bob ended his 22 year career at Amica Mutual Insurance Company with the title of Auto Physical Damage Supervisor. He then sold classic cars as the General Manager at Rosner's in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Upon returning to New England, he worked at ABSAP Supplies and Parts in Worcester.
Bob was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting many antique automobiles. He was an avid New England sports fan, as well as an enthusiastic NASCAR fan. He enjoyed rock and roll music, especially Elvis, he also loved country music and even learned to play guitar. His life was centered around his family and he was a proud Papa to his two grandchildren, Brooklynn and Bradley. Many special memories were made throughout his life and he was particularly happy to have been able to travel to Ireland where he traced his family roots to County Cavan.
He will be lovingly missed and fondly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Cheryl (Peetz) Reilly; his children, Craig Barber and his wife, Brittany of Wellesley, Kerri Barber of Houston, TX., and Staci Reilly of Boston; his grandchildren, Brooklynn and Bradley Barber of Wellesley; a sister, Lenore Reilly Jackson and her husband, Bailey of South Hadley; his aunt, Marjorie Devlin of Norton; two brothers in law, Raymond Peetz and his wife, Michelle of Sarasota, FL., and Patrick Kamins and his wife, Laurie of Belchertown; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate Bob's life on Friday, April 19th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 20th at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be considered to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019