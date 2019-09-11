|
|
Robert John Ricardi
HOLDEN - Robert John Ricardi, beloved husband of Carolyn (Carr) Ricardi, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born and raised in Worcester, he was a son of the late Thomas and Teresa (Giordano) Ricardi.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army and offered his talents as a carpenter while stationed in Germany. Upon his return home he worked for the Jamesbury Corporation, retiring after 27 years of dedicated service.
He was a very talented woodworker and painter, Robert took extreme pride in his craft. Within his artistic creations, he leaves behind a piece of him that will always be alive. He had an extremely kind heart and would always approach each new day with a positive attitude, even during the last few days of his life. Robert had an amazing sense of humor that could lighten any room.
The family would like to thank Salmon Hospice, especially his nurse, Megan who will always be a "rose in his heart" as well as his home health aid, Kathy for all of the love, support and kindness that they provided to Robert and his family during his illness.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn Ricardi of Holden; his two daughters, Judi Mari of Quincy and Kristin Sheehan of Holden; his only granddaughter and best friend, Erynn Sheehan of Holden; two sisters, Gloria Giaquinto of Worcester and Maryrose Feraco of Holden; three brothers, Thomas Ricardi of Conway, John Ricardi of Spencer and David Ricardi of Cape Cod and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Gregory Ricardi and his sisters, Shirley Radziewicz and Barbara Domiano.
A funeral service honoring Robert's life will be held at 10 am on Monday, September 16 in St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland Street, Holden. Robert will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Episcopal Church Memorial Garden following the service. In keeping with Robert's wishes, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 100 North Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019