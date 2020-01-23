|
|
Robert R. Richard, Sr.
Upton - Robert R. Richard, Sr., 85, a longtime Upton resident and a former Douglas resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jane A. (Poirier) Richard.
Born in Sutton, he was a son of the late Alyre "Eli" and Mary (Herbst) Richard. He was raised and educated in Douglas. Bob proudly joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Alaska.
After serving his country he was employed by the government at Wyman Gordon and then spent the majority of his career as an oil burner technician for the Upton Fuel and Construction company. He also served on the Upton Fire Department for 33 years where he started as a Firefighter from 1963 to 1978, a Captain from 1978 to 1984, and the Deputy Fire Chief from 1984 to 1996. Mr. Richard will be remembered for raising enough money to bring the jaws of life to the Upton Fire Department.
Mr. Richard also served as the Upton Cemetery Commissioner.
Bob enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and camping at Indian Ranch on Webster Lake for over 30 years where he enjoyed country concerts. Mr. Richard had a passion for wood working and took pride in the fact that he was able to teach his grandchildren the skill of wood working. He also cherished the time that he spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his two children, Robert Richard, Jr. and his wife Michelle, of Whitinsville and Suzanne Vieira and her husband Jose, of Milford; four grandchildren, Brian and Liane Vieira, and Jeffrey and Kayla Richard; one brother, Raymond Richard of Douglas; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by two brothers Alyre and Michael Richard.
His funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 27 at 10 A.M. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon St., Upton. Internment, with Air Force and Upton Fire Department Honors, will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton.
Calling hours are Sunday, January 26 from 1 to 4 P.M. in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Upton Fire and EMS Association, PO Box 580, Upton, MA 01568 or to St. Gabriel's Church Building Fund, made payable to St. Gabriel Church, 151 Mendon Street, Upton, MA 01568.
www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020