Robert Richard

Robert B. Richard, 88Shrewsbury/Grafton - Robert B. Richard, 88, passed away peacefully in St. Mary Health Care Center on Sunday, Oct. 18th.Bob leaves four sons, Randy Richard and his wife, Jo-Ann of North Grosvenordale, CT, Raymond Richard and his wife, Antoinette of Swanzey, NH, Paul Richard and his wife, Kelly of Auburn and Gerard Richard and his wife, Jana of Sutton; a daughter, Julie Richard of Shrewsbury; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Lawrence Richard of Canada and Clement Richard of SC; three sisters, Therese Cardinal of Worcester, Lucille Richard of France and Yvette O'Brien of Leicester; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Barry Richard.Bob was born in Worcester to Clement and Bella (Bergeron) Richard. He attended the former Boys Trade School in Worcester. Bob was discharged from the Navy Reserves and drafted into the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he served as a medic. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years and volunteered with the Boy Scouts in Shrewsbury. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Alaska.Bob's funeral service and burial will be private.