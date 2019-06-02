|
Robert Robillard, 69
West Yarmouth - Robert Robillard, 69, of West Yarmouth, MA died Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a heart incident.
Robert was born on July 23, 1949 in Leominster, Massachusetts, the son of Mary (Gray) Robillard and René Robillard. He grew up in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
He leaves his wife of 20 years, Bernice (Egan) Robillard; his stepdaughter Bethany Bassett and her fiancé, Jason Sellers; his stepdaughter Courtney Bassett; his stepson, Brian Bassett and his fiancé, Elizabeth Mullin; his brothers William, Thomas, Richard, Michael, and their spouses, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
A proud veteran of the United States Air Force with a stellar 40 year career as a Senior Software Systems Engineer at some of the leading defense companies in the world including Lockheed Martin, MITRE and Raytheon, Bob reveled in logical challenges large and small, both in his professional life and at home.
He was beloved by his wife and three stepchildren for his kindness, warmth, and humor. A larger than life personality, Bob impacted all he encountered, from his family, friends, and recovery community to the members of "Meals on Wheels" and "Community Connections," where he volunteered two days a week after his retirement. He will be remembered for his dry wit, his commanding presence, and, above all, for his sincerity and love. Despite never being sentimental, we want him to know that he is missed more than words express.
Friends and relatives are invited to call at the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA. Interment will be private.
