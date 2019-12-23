|
|
Robert H. Rockel, 84
Clinton - Robert H. Rockel, 84, passed on December 21, 2019, two days shy of his eighty-fifth birthday, at UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was surrounded by his family. Bob's devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle, and ultimately gave him peace.
Bob was born in Clinton, MA to John and Mary (Brown) Rockel. He was a life-long resident of Clinton, where he attended local schools and graduated from Clinton High School in the Class of 1952. Bob went on to Boys Trade School in Worcester, MA and graduated in 1954. He worked as a master machinist at several businesses, and ended his career at Nypro Corporation, after being a loyal employee for over 25 years.
Bob is survived by two daughters: Cynthia Rockel, of Clinton, formerly of Grafton, and Carolyn Matthew and her husband, Gregg, of Clinton, formerly of Berlin. Bob was known as "Bepa" to his three grandchildren, Jacob Matthew and Jonathan Matthew, both of Clinton, and Rachael (Matthew) Rainha and her husband, Matthew, of Lancaster. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his wife, of 48 years, Erica (Martineit) Rockel, his son Robert J. Rockel, and his brother John "Jack" Rockel.
Bob and Erica fulfilled their dream of owning a home in Wells, ME, where Bob continued to enjoy summers up north for over 40 years with his growing family. Bob formed many friendships in the Beach Acres Community, and was known to some as the "Mayor of First Ave." Bob was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Bob was a devout Christian. He was a long-time member of Ev. Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton, MA, where he held several council positions. He was most recently a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Acton, MA.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors that cared for Bob throughout the years, and especially those in his final days in the Cardiac ICU unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center/University Campus. Additionally, the family would like to thank the VNA in Leominster, MA and the VNA York Hospital, York, ME.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Bob's funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave., Acton. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to help those in need, via the Pastor's Aid Fund, c/o Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 986, Acton, MA 01720.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019