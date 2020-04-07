|
Robert Salah, 96
WESTBOROUGH - Robert Salah, 96, of Westborough, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Michael and Beatrice (Wright) Salah and attended Commerce High School, Clark University, as well as Berklee School of Music.
Robert leaves three daughters, Sr. Roberta Salah, Michele Cimmino and her husband Christopher, and Ann Marie Salah and her partner Maureen who lived with and cared for him. Robert also leaves two sons, Robert Salah, Jr. and his wife Marianne, and Joseph Salah, three grandchildren, Jeremy and his wife Jennifer, Michael and his fiancée Amanda, and Anthony, as well as two great-grandchildren, Graham and Grace, and his beloved dog, Niles.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2005 and his brother Philip in 2012.
Robert was a professional trumpet player for three decades from the 40s – 70s playing in many bands including the Sal Salah Band and the Generation Gap.
Robert managed the dry cleaning business from many years at Metropolitan Cleaners as well as Anton's of Framingham.
Robert was a WWII Veteran, a member of the American Legion, a member of the Worcester Musicians Union and an Alumni of Berklee School of Music.
His services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to Berklee School of Music.
The Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home is assisting the Salah family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020