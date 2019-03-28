|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Sargent, Sr. 82
Shrewsbury - Robert A. "Bob" Sargent, Sr., of Shrewsbury died March 25, 2019. He was 82 years old.
Bob, a lifelong Shrewsbury resident, was born May 31, 1936 in Worcester, son of the late Phillips and Grace (Smith) Sargent Mattson. He graduated from the former Maj. Howard W. Beal High School in 1954 and attended Mt. Hermon Preparatory School and Colby College. A talented athlete, he played football and was recruited by the Washington Redskins. He married Eleanor B. Larson on May 17, 1963 in the former Raymond Memorial Congregational Church.
Bob was a successful salesman for ANACOMP Corporation for many years before his much-earned retirement on September 30, 2001. His work enabled Bob and Eleanor to travel throughout the world.
He enjoyed life and gave back to his community. Standing at 6'6" his personality and presence was as big as he was. Bob also enjoyed performing as a clown at many community events and providing amusement and laughter for so many of the children in Shrewsbury. He was dubbed the unofficial "Mayor of Gates Road" and his house had an open door to all neighbors. Bob was a call firefighter for over 36 years for the Shrewsbury Fire Department, earning the rank of Lieutenant. He also served as a special police officer for over 38 years. He was involved in the C.E.R.T. Program in Shrewsbury and in his retired years served as a greeter at Shrewsbury High School. Bob was a 3rd degree Mason and past Master of the Olive Branch Lodge of Masons in Millbury. He was a familiar face and regular donor at the American Red Cross for its Apheresis program where he gave over 350 donations. He loved fishing and boating on Cape Cod Bay for over 50 years.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Eleanor. He leaves his children, Debra A. Mead and her husband, John of Eastham, Robert A. Sargent Jr. and his wife, Melissa of Jacksonville, Florida, Scott S. Sargent of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his brother, Philips H. Sargent and his wife, Cynthia of Yarmouth, Maine and was predeceased be his sister Barbara Clarke and her husband, Johnny; his grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Heather, Nathan, Heidi, Skyler, Colton, Stephan and Brittany; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. in the funeral home.
Honor Bob's memory with a contribution to First Congregational Church, 19 Church Rd., Shrewsbury 01545 or Olive Branch A.F. & A.M., 3 South Main St., P.O. Box 202, Millbury, 01527. To view Bob's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019