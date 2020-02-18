|
Robert H. Scalley Jr., 62
WORCESTER - Robert H. Scalley Jr., 62, of Dudley and formerly of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home.
Rob leaves two sons, Patrick C. Scalley of Worcester and Ryan R. Scalley of Leicester; his former wife Diane M. (Vayo) Scalley of Worcester; four sisters, Nancy Johnston and her husband Brian of West Boylston, Kathy Scalley, Joan Greaney and her husband Stephen, and Gerri Germain and her husband Jack Germain, all of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews.
Rob was born in Worcester, son of the late Robert H. and Kathryn E. (O'Connor) Scalley.
He graduated from Holy Name Central Catholic High School and attended North Adams State College, which is now the Mass. College of Liberal Arts.
Rob had a long career in the printing industry. He and his father worked together for many years in the family owned business, the former Century Press. Upon his father's retirement, Rob continued to operate the business as president in the Worcester and Sterling locations. Later, Rob was a sales executive for Economy Press.
Rob was an enthusiastic sports fan and a fishing fanatic. He enjoyed playing golf and cherished visiting Cape Cod, especially Ocean Ave. in Harwich Port. His greatest love was his sons.
Rob always put others first and would "give you the shirt off his back." He had a great sense of humor and always had a story to tell. Rob's favorite expression was, "Who's better than you!"
Rob will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Calling hours are Friday, February 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. to p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory are suggested to the Salvation Army or a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020