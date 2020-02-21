|
Robert "Bob" J. Shays
Worcester - Robert "Bob" J. Shays, 78, beloved husband of Lucille (Senneville) Shays, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus. Born and raised in Worcester, he was a son of the late Everett and Mary (Perna) Shays.
Bob loved life, his family, and his friends. He was loved by many, was a cheerful man, and could get along with anyone. Bob graduated from Commerce High School, served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves, and was a member of St. George's Parish and the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He owned Bob Shays Upholstering Company for over 41 years.
Bob loved classic cars, especially the 1959 Cadillac, which held special memories for him and Lucille. He also belonged to the Packard Club and loved driving his 1955 Packard Caribbean.
Bob had a passion for travel and adventure. He and his wife Lucille traveled frequently, and in the summer, they could often be found sailing their sailboat "Sanctuary" along the waters of the Maine coast. Bob also had a passion for cruising with his wife Lucille. Together, they enjoyed all the adventures tied to exploring- zip lining, parasailing, snorkeling, seeing shows, dining and engaging in all sorts of fun and excitement. Over the years, they romantically shared almost 40 cruises together.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 57 years, Lucille; his three sons, Kenneth Shays of North Brookfield, Dennis Shays and his wife, Laura of Leicester and Russell Shays and Kelly Foley of Worcester; his daughter, Susan Comeau and her husband, Joe (Sonny) of Paxton; two brothers, John Shays and partner Richard Smith of Shrewsbury and Richard Shays; eleven grandchildren, Andrew, Adam, Adrianna, Jeremy, Kailen, Derek, Nicholas, Jackson, Julia, Emily and Russell; and a great-grandson, Isaac. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Everett and Edward Shays.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27 in St. George Church, 40 Brattle Street, Worcester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Food Pantry, Worcester. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020