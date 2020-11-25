Robert C. Sibya, 88Clinton - Robert C. Sibya, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol (Baldyga) Sibya; son: Robert D. Sibya, Sr. & favorite daughter-in-law Jayne of Hubbardston; daughters: Kathy Sibya of Leominster; and Gail Sibya of Clinton; two grandchildren: Stephanie Sibya, and Robert D. Sibya, Jr., his fiancée Sarah Harris and her son Wade Maddocks; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and his feline friends Tabby and Toby. He is pre-deceased by his parents John J. Sibya and Mary (Laskowski) Poirier, step-father Theodore Poirier, and siblings Phyllis Brackney, Thelma Sibya and John Sibya.Robert was born in Clinton, attended local schools and was a member of the Clinton High School, Class of 1950. He proudly served our nation in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as an Airman 2nd Class following four years of service. Upon his return home, Bob began his lifelong career with ITT Surprenant, from where he retired as manager of print and striping after nearly 40 years. Bob was actively involved in the community as a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, the Polish American Veterans, and as a former umpire and Vice President of the Clinton Little League. Influenced by his step-father Nappie, Bob became an accomplished lifelong hunter, fisherman, and avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed time spent in his garden and was happy to share his prized tomatoes with all of his favorite neighbors. Bob was a dedicated sports fan, often found in the stands cheering for his children and grandchildren at their games and events. Most importantly, he was a devoted family man, loving husband, father and grandfather. The Sibya family wish to thank Jan and VNA Healthcare, the Palliative ICU team at UMass Medical Center, notably Dr. Simmons, Donna, Jennifer and Mary for their exceptional care, and to the family of Richard "Duke" Moran and canine companion Piper for their friendship and support. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert C. Sibya to: Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. Online condolences may be placed at