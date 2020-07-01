Robert Simoncini
1928 - 2020
Robert P. Simoncini, 92

Shrewsbury - Robert P. Simoncini, 92, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 11:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. A full obituary will appear in Monday's Telegram. To sign a guestbook please visit:

ricefuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Funeral services provided by
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
