Robert P. Simoncini, 92
Shrewsbury - Robert P. Simoncini, 92, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 11:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. A full obituary will appear in Monday's Telegram. To sign a guestbook please visit:
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.