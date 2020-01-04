|
|
Robert F. "Bo" Sokolowski, 59
Boxborough, MA - Robert F. "Bo" Sokolowski, 59, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Stow, MA, unexpectedly at home Jan. 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Francis & Joanne (Lawson) Sokolowski. Survived by his son, Robert M. "Donnie" Sokolowski of Shirley; a sister Debra Sokolowski & husband David Woelfle of Ayer; nephew Travis Woelfle, niece Leanne Sokolowski, nephew Rickey Turner; & many aunts, uncles & cousins. Visiting Wed. Jan. 8th from 3-8 PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral Thurs., Jan. 9th at 10am in the Boxborough United Church of Christ, 723 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111) Boxborough, followed by burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Rd.,Boxborough. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020