Robert E. Southerland 73
Falmouth - Robert E. Southerland, a.k.a. Sargent Southerland, a.k.a. Charlie Potatoes a Vietnam Veteran passed away peacefully in his home with his wife by his side on the night of October 5th due to a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet of Falmouth, daughter Tina Gauthier and her husband Casey, granddaughter Charlotte Gauthier of Grafton and his brother Paul Southerland and wife Kathy of Plymouth. We can't forget the dogs Olivia, his faithful friend and Elliot, the grand dog.
He lived most of his life in Quincy, spent a few decades in central MA and then retired to Falmouth, where he originally met his wife long ago
A celebration of life will be held at the Bourne VFW - 180 Shore Road, Bourne on November 10th at 11 am. A light lunch and refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Heroes in Transition - https://www.heroesintransition.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019