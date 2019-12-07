|
|
Robert B. St Denis, 71
Millbury - Robert B. St Denis, 71, passed away on Dec. 1st in the VA Healthcare Center in Brockton after a long courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Bob leaves his wife of 37 years, Jane E. (Barnard) St Denis; a step daughter, Erin LaForce and her husband, Shaun of Sturbridge; a brother, Harold St Denis and his wife, Judy of Boylston and a sister, Linda Miller of Boylston; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Carlton and Elsie (Lundquist) St Denis.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. His favorite hobby was his 1965 GTO, which he loved to drive around New England aimlessly. He also enjoyed boating, camping and tinkering in his garage.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, Dec. 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Please omit flower contributions and memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org Please visit Bob's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019