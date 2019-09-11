|
Robert A. Stockhaus, Jr.
Sutton - Robert A. Stockhaus, Jr, 81, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7th after a brief illness in the Keystone Center in Leominster.
Bob leaves his wife of 59 years, Janet E. (Oberg) Stockhaus; three children, Rev. William R. Stockhaus and his wife, Rebecca of Weare, NH, Kevin C. Stockhaus of Millbury and Kimberly Maguire and her husband, James of Sturbridge; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister, Sonja Swedberg and a brother, Richard Stockhaus; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mildred (Hagberg) Stockhaus and a grandson, Jeremy Stockhaus.
Bob was an auto mechanic for many years and enjoyed everything about cars. He enjoyed working on his house and yard.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 11 a.m. in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave in Paxton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ayden Tanona Benefit Fund c/o Southbridge Credit Union, PO Box F, Southbridge MA 01550 or Owen Stockhaus Fund TD Bank c/o William R. Stockhaus, PO Box 301, Weare, NH 03281. Please visit Bob's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019