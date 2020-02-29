|
|
Robert A. Stoever, Sr., 88
Southbridge/Charlton...Robert A. "Smokey" Stoever, Sr., 88, a former longtime resident of Southbridge, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at?The Overlook in Charlton. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Wilma M. (Castleman) Stoever. They were married January 7, 1961.?Besides his wife he leaves 8 children. 5 sons: Richard Brian and his wife Dara of Putnam, CT., Robert A. Stoever, Jr. and his wife Susan of South-
bridge, John Stoever and his wife Paula of Southbridge, Michael Stoever of Southbridge, Mark Stoever and his wife Darlene of Sterling,
and 3 daughters Bonita Stinson and her husband Jeff of Gig Harbor, WA, Terri Gough of Charlton, and MaryAnn Wood of Leicester.
He also leaves 16 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, a brother Glen Stoever and his wife Susan of Minnesota, and 2 sisters Barbara Williams
and her husband Jim of Sioux Falls, SD, and Joanne Johnson and her husband Mel, of Worthington, MN, a sister-in-law Barbara Eigenberg of Worthington, MN, many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Heron Lake, MN, son of the late Albert and Grace (Lamaack) Stoever. He was pre-deceased by his brother Russell Stoever. He spent all his early years farming until being drafted to serve in the Korean War at the age of 17.
He then reenlisted and began a long successful career in the United States Army. A veteran of the Vietnam War, and later as an Officer,
Robert served our country for a combined 22 years earning several medals and recognitions for his time working in several capacities, including
as a Military Police Officer. His last post was in Military Recruiting which brought he and his family to Southbridge in 1971.
Retiring from the Army in 1972, Robert then began a second 20+ year career as a Campus Police Officer for Worcester Polytechnical Institute in
Worcester, MA. He enjoyed spending time with his family most but as an outdoorsman, he liked to hunt and fish. After retiring for the second time,he and his wife Wilma moved to Dade City, Florida where he began splitting his fan allegiance between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. They enjoyed 24 more wonderful years of new and old friendships, before returning home to Massachusetts to be surrounded by their family.
Robert lived his life to the fullest, and was loved by many, a testament to the integrity and passions that guided him.
His values and ideals have left an indelible impression on his family and all those who knew him.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Overlook for their kindness, care and compassion, especially Kelly and the team on the 4th floor.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to the s or the .
Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 to 7PM at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. Burial will be
private. www.sansoucyfuneral.com
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020