Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
353 Grove St
Worcester, MA
Robert J. Stukowski, 75
Robert J. Stukowski, 75

WORCESTER - Robert J. Stukowski, 75, of Worcester, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home after a long illness.

Rob leaves his wife Rita A. (Lee) Stukowski; two sons, James and Paul Stukowski; four grandchildren, Emily, Emma, Ryan and Jake Stukowski, all of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews.

His son, Jonathan L. Stukowski, passed away in 2014. His brothers, Edward, Ralph and Eugene Stukowski also predeceased him.

Rob remained close to his former daughter-in-law Pamela Stukowski, who provided him with well appreciated support. Rob's family also wishes to thank Rich McGrath for his friendship and help in countless ways.

Rob was born in Worcester, son of Ralph and Catherine (Bogdewicz) Stukowski and lived in Worcester all his life.

He was a graduate of Commerce High School, where he played varsity football, and Worcester Junior College. He also played football at Peru State College in Nebraska.

Rob was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam and fought in combat to counter the pivotal Tet Offensive in early 1968.

Rob was a longtime member of the Iron Workers Union Local 57 of Worcester, and worked on many major construction projects in the Worcester area and elsewhere in Massachusetts.

Rob was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He was an accomplished golfer and was a longtime member of the Green Hill Golf Club.

The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 3, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. There are no calling hours. Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Rob's family suggests donations in his memory to Immaculate Conception Church.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2019
