|
|
Robert T. Sullivan
Barnstable - Robert T. Sullivan 74, of Hyannis and formerly Worcester died peacefully, Sunday, July 21, 2019 in his home. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Christine (Troupes) Sullivan. He also leaves his children, sons, Patrick Sullivan and his wife Kiley of East Hampton, CT, and Andrew Sullivan of Somerville; daughter Elizabeth Rountree and her husband Matthew of Weymouth; grandchildren, Delaney and Daniel Sullivan and William and Benjamin Rountree; sister, Joan Hickey of Worcester; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, William F. Sullivan, Jr. He was born in Worcester a son of William F. and Mary (McPartland) Sullivan, Sr.
Mr. Sullivan retired from Worcester Public Schools as a principal of an elementary school. He also was a principal in an elementary school in Kuwait and later at St. Mary's School in Clinton. He was a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam War. Besides traveling, he enjoyed reading and sports particularly the Red Sox. He was a member of St. John Church and formerly a member of St. Casimir Church.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. at 10 am with a Mass in St. John Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA. Entombment will follow at Saint John Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans, Inc. 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01609. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019