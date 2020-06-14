Robert J. Surprenant, 79Southbridge - Robert J. "Bob' Surprenant, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after a period of declining health.His wife, Carol A. (Hodgerny) Surprenant, passed away in 2003. He leaves his three children, his daughter, Lisa L. Tucker and her husband Patrick of Southbridge and his twin sons, Robert G. Surprenant and his wife Brenda of Woonsocket, RI and Scott A. Surprenant and his wife Deborah of Southbridge; his two stepsons, Ronald Davies and his wife Vickie of Brookfield and Donald Davies and his wife Dale of Spencer; his two brothers, Raymond J. Surprenant of Utica, NY and George E. Surprenant of Camanche, IA; 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, friend and mother to his children, Susan A. (LaFleche) Langevin, and his sister, Theresa A. Papineau. Bob was born in Spencer on May 19, 1941 the son of the late Eugene J. and Marie Ann (Poitras) Surprenant.Bob worked for Millbrook Distributors in Leicester for over 20 years, retiring many years ago. After retiring he worked maintenance at the Christmas Tree Shop in Shrewsbury. Bob was a friend of Bill W. and had over 30 years of sobriety when he passed.Bob's family would like to say a special thank you to the compassionate and caring Nurses and CNAs of Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center including his granddaughter, Jennifer Susan. She was his healthcare proxy and always advocated for her Pepere and made sure she "got his drink", "hung his coloring picture" and spent some time with him when her shift was through for the day.Bob's funeral service and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, will be private. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lisa Tucker, c/o Cornerstone Bank, 284 Worcester St., Southbridge, MA 01550.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.