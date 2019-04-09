|
|
Robert B. Swidler, 75
Worcester - Robert B. Swidler, age 75, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Bob leaves his beloved wife of 47 years, Barbara (Cohen) Swidler; a son, Joshua Swidler and his wife, Alisa of Briarcliff Manor, NY; a daughter, Heather Gelardi and her husband, Bill of Charlton; a brother, Ronald Swidler and his wife, Maria of Worcester; his grandchildren, Nathan, Asher, Rosalynde, Ava and Lily Swidler and Emily, Sarah and Olivia Gelardi; and many close nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Harold Swidler.
Bob was a proud lifelong resident of Worcester, a son of Nathaniel and Esther (Silverman) Swidler. After graduating from Classical High School in 1962, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Worcester State College where he was the catcher of the baseball team.
He pursued a career in teaching and taught English and Social Studies at Oxford Middle School for over 30 years. Bob was a dedicated member of Temple Emanuel Sinai where he taught religious school for many years.
An avid Boston sports fan, Bob lived to glory in the total domination of New England for the past two decades. He was a dedicated umpire and referee, officiating at softball, basketball, field hockey for men's and women's leagues as well as high school athletics. Bob loved to swim and did so during his entire life.
Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and reveling in their achievements. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, his intense memory for the most interesting of trivia and a deep love for his family.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 11 at Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will be in B'nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester.
Memorial Observance will be announced at the time of the funeral service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 72 River Park Street, Suite 202, Needham, MA 02494, or to a .
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019