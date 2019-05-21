|
Robert H. Taylor, 87
Berlin - Robert "Bob" Harriman Taylor, 87, of Berlin, passed away in his sleep early Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home.
He leaves sons, David Taylor, Paul Taylor and Donna McGown, of Marlboro and Harry Taylor & his wife JoAnn of Rowlett, TX; daughters, Cindy DeLeo and Jennifer Butler both of Clinton; grandchildren, Colin DeLeo and wife Alison, Kelly and Eric DeLeo, Brian and Chelsea Taylor, Heather (Butler) Haskins & husband Tyler, and Samantha (Butler) Pellerin & husband Justin; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Pellerin.
He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years Madeline (Brodrick) Taylor, parents Robert E. and Mary (Antell) Taylor, siblings Marilyn Thompson and Robert W. Taylor, and son James D. Taylor.
Born in Lowell, and raised in Berlin, Bob spent his entire life in his family's home, and could often be found sitting atop the driveway watching the cars go by or tinkering in his garage workshop, which always smelled of paint, sawdust, and motor oil.
A veteran of the US Army, Bob served as a mechanic during the Korean War beginning in 1952. He was honorably discharged in 1954 at the rank of Corporal.
Bob loved his home town and worked various jobs including at Village Power Equipment, Berlin Stone Company, and the Town of Berlin Highway Department. Bob also served as a part-time member of the Berlin Police Department and the Fire Department for a number of years. He was also a 60-year member of the American Legion.
However, Bob's biggest passion was motorcycles – more specifically Harley Davidson. And he was honored in 1998 by the Harley Owners Group (HOG) for 50 years of motorcycle experience. He and his wife, Madeline, were regulars at motorcycle rallies and were often seen riding around town on beautiful days.
Bob was a simple, meat and potatoes kind of guy, who enjoyed watching old country western movies with the volume as loud as the dial allowed. In later years, he spent mornings with friends at the Solomon Pond Mall, walking the building, and chatting in the food court over a cup of coffee. He also loved the occasional surprise visit from his children and grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Friday, May 24 from 6-8pm at McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St, Clinton. Funeral services will begin at 11am on Saturday, May 25 at the same location. Burial in South Cemetery, Berlin, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berlin Firefighters Association, 23 Linden St., Berlin, MA 01503.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2019