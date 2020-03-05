|
|
Robert J. Taylor, 77
Southbridge - Robert J. Taylor, 77, of Southbridge, MA passed away on March 3, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Hospital.
He was a loving and devoted partner for 33 years to his soulmate Sharon Osborne, just as she was to him. He leaves his children Christine Taylor, Andrea Taylor, Steven Taylor, Tracey McKenna and her husband Tom, and Jen Stahelski and her husband Brant; Sharon's son, Chris Smith; his grandchildren, Noah Taylor, Damion Taylor, Jade Justice, TJ McKenna, Maddy Stahelski and Brady Stahelski; his former wife, Shirley E. Taylor; a bonus son, David Chlapowski; and two beloved dogs, Mack and Myra-who stood post at his bedside, seeing him through his final journey. He was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary Taylor, in 1991.
Bob would like you to know his work on this planet was completed on March 3, 2020. He received an irrevocable, one-way offer for an engagement from which he will not return. His next assignment comes with the best sign-on bonus: full and joyful function of his body; no paralysis; no debilitating illness; and a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will undoubtedly be running and dancing again; reading novels; playing cards; winning backgammon; sharing an ice-cold beer with his "Dad", Walter, and eating dark chocolate until his heart is content. He left detailed instructions for his loved ones to celebrate his life. Poor adherence to his instruction will not be tolerated. Bob loved excessively: nature, freedom, outdoors, the New England Patriots, his Anatolian Shepherd pups, politics and his family. Not necessarily in that order. He hated cancer, arrogance, being confined to a wheelchair and Donald Trump. Not necessarily in that order. He valued work ethic, love, due thought, honesty, generosity, laughter, dry wit, democracy and time spent with his grandchildren. He was the best representation of tenacity and persistence…and of never giving up. He did not succumb to bitterness or blame, no matter how hard or how many times life knocked him down. He taught these values to those who loved him. This loss is immeasurable for his partner and his family.
Bob was a private person. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services. The family will raise a glass in his honor at a private celebration of life to be scheduled later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cancer Center at Harrington Hospital, 55 Sayles St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020