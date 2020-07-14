1/1
Robert Trottier
1943 - 2020
Robert C. Trottier, 77

Millbury - Robert C. Trottier, 77, of Auburn, formerly of Millbury, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, in UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 57 years, Anne M. (LeBlanc) Trottier; five children: Lisa A. Trottier of Millbury, Michelle J. (Trottier) McGrath and her husband, Patrick McGrath, also of Millbury, Tammy L. (Trottier) Riggs of Worcester, Robert C. Trottier, Jr. of Auburn, and Francis M. Trottier of Grafton; six grandchildren; a sister, Joan M. (Trottier) Russell of Athol; and nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clement R. and Bertha E. (Aubin) Trottier, a daughter, Linda Trottier, and a sister, Lois Grady.

Mr. Trottier was born in Worcester on April 19, 1943, and lived in Millbury for most of his life before moving to Auburn in 2002. He was a 1961 graduate of Millbury Memorial High School.

He was a machine operator for Anderson Products, Worcester, where he worked for 45 years before he retired in 2006. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Parish, Millbury. He enjoyed being with his family and deep sea fishing was his passion.

Mr. Trottier's funeral service and burial in Central Cemetery, Millbury, will be private because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are no calling hours. Turgeon Funeral Home, Millbury, has charge of the arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
