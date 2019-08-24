Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
Robert Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Tucker


1934 - 2019
Robert Tucker Obituary
Robert N. Tucker, 84

Vernon, CT - Robert N. Tucker, 84, of Vernon, CT, formerly of Worcester, MA, beloved husband of the late Madeline (Guerin) Tucker, died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 9 a.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Rt. 83) Vernon, CT; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor, CT. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury, CT. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Dr D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
