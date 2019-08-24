|
Robert N. Tucker, 84
Vernon, CT - Robert N. Tucker, 84, of Vernon, CT, formerly of Worcester, MA, beloved husband of the late Madeline (Guerin) Tucker, died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 9 a.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Rt. 83) Vernon, CT; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor, CT. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury, CT. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Dr D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019