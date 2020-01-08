|
Robert L. Turini, 69
Clinton - Robert L. Turini, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Julie A. (Joyce) Turini; their children, Christopher Turini, Andrew Turini, and Melena Bishop & husband Thomas; his brother Thomas Turini; and four loving grandchildren, Lilly, Olivia, Ryder, and Lucas, all of Clinton; niece Kara Turini, nephews, Michael Turini and Thomas Turini, and many dear friends, notably his canine companion Tyson. He is pre-deceased by three brothers, Michael, Joseph, and James Turini.
Robert was born in Clinton, son of the late Louis & Lois (Johnson) Turini. He attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1969. Throughout his career, Bob worked as an Operating Engineer for I.U.O.E. Local 4 and was instrumental in helping build the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant and Gillette Stadium among countless other construction projects. A muscle car enthusiast, Bob could often be found at the New England Dragway or working on his dragster in the driveway. He too was an avid gardener and a frequent visitor to YouTube. Above all, Bob was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with calling hours prior from 9 until 10:30AM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert Turini to: MSPCA-Noble Family Animal Care and Adoption Center, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020