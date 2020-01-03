|
Robert L. Tuttle at 89
Worcester - Robert L. Tuttle "Bebop", 89, of Worcester died peacefully Monday December 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family. His Wife of 63 years Margaret T. (Hayes) Tuttle died July 29, 2017. Robert is survived by his children Roberta L. Brien of Barre, Robert L Tuttle Jr. and his wife Mary of Jefferson, Diane F. Tuttle of Worcester, Pamela J. Sandakli and her husband Jay of Spencer and Dorothy A. Davis and her husband Daniel of Worcester. Robert is also survived by a brother Henry Tuttle of Portland Maine, and two sisters Pauline Sherman and Blanche Johnson both of Portland Maine. Robert was the proud grandfather to 16 Grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great greatgrandchildren. He also leaves many nephews and nieces. Robert was predeceased by a sister Maude Farrington, 3 brothers, George, Irving, and James Tuttle.
Robert was born in Falmouth, Maine son of the late Henry and Dorothy (Currier) Tuttle and settled here over 50 years ago. Robert served his country proudly for 20 years in the United States Navy. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He served on the USS Albany. Robert worked in the Maintenance Department at the Sisters of Mercy Center for many years before he retired. Robert was a former member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury. He was a member of the American Legion Post #288 at Tatnuck Square. He loved to go camping, fishing, and painting. Although his most treasured time was when he was with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the JHC Hospice staff for the kindness and compassion shown to Robert and his family, it is truly appreciated.
Robert's funeral will be held on Monday January 6, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00AM in the Church of St. Anne, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. A time to visit with the family to honor and remember Robert will be held on Monday in the funeral home from 8:30 AM to 10:30AM before leaving for Church. Interment with Military honors will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Why Me & Sherry's House 1152 Pleasant St. Worcester 01602. To Leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Robert please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020