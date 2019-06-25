Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MORIN FUNERAL HOME
1131 Main St.
Leicester, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
MORIN FUNERAL HOME
1131 Main St.
Leicester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Veroneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Veroneau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Veroneau Obituary
Robert B. Veroneau, 80

WORCESTER - Robert B. Veroneau, 80, formerly of Christine St., died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Life Care Center of Auburn.

He leaves his sisters, Betty Dahrooge and her husband Robert of Leicester and Gloria Holmes of Holden, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Warren F. Veroneau and William F. Veroneau, Jr. and a sister Rita Hale.

Born in Worcester, he was the son of William and Arabelle (Cleaves) Veroneau. He worked at the former Rand-Whitney in Worcester for many years, prior to retirement.

Bob enjoyed the Christmas Season so much that he decorated his home so elaborately that then Mayor Joseph Tinsley presented him with the "Key to the City of Worcester". He enjoyed bicycle riding.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11:00AM in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 146 Burncoat St., Worcester, MA 01606.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now