Robert B. Veroneau, 80
WORCESTER - Robert B. Veroneau, 80, formerly of Christine St., died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Life Care Center of Auburn.
He leaves his sisters, Betty Dahrooge and her husband Robert of Leicester and Gloria Holmes of Holden, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Warren F. Veroneau and William F. Veroneau, Jr. and a sister Rita Hale.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of William and Arabelle (Cleaves) Veroneau. He worked at the former Rand-Whitney in Worcester for many years, prior to retirement.
Bob enjoyed the Christmas Season so much that he decorated his home so elaborately that then Mayor Joseph Tinsley presented him with the "Key to the City of Worcester". He enjoyed bicycle riding.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11:00AM in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 146 Burncoat St., Worcester, MA 01606.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019