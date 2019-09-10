Home

Robert A. Wallen, 68

JEFFERSON - On September 3, 2019, Robert A. Wallen passed away in his home in Jefferson, MA with his companion and partner of 17 years by his side, Denise L. Fisk.

Robert moved to Mass. in search of a job in plastic injection molding. He worked at SMC Ltd. In Sterling, for several years until his retirement.

Robert enjoyed gardening, harvesting his berries with his grandchildren, and canning. He also spent his time brewing beer and would gladly pop a beer cap with anyone.

He leaves behind 3 sons, 1 daughter, 3 stepdaughters, and 14 grandchildren that would always light up his face. He will be missed.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
