|
|
Robert R. Walls, 82
SPENCER - Robert Russell Walls, 82, of Spencer, died in the home he built on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bob leaves his wife of 38 years, Judith S. (Lajoie) Walls; two stepdaughters, Melanie Gallagher and her husband James, and Leigh Parker; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Maura, Robert, Andrew, Lauren, Elise and Madison; a daughter Jeanne Marie Keddy; and two sisters, Kathy and Patricia. He was predeceased by his stepdaughter Meredith Nickerson, his son John Walls, two daughters Patricia Kelly Miles and Elizabeth Thorin, and his brother Walter Walls.
Bob was a tough, hard and talented man, who will be remembered as someone who could build or fix anything. One of his many gifts was making beautiful Nantucket lightship baskets.
Funeral services will be private.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019