Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Walls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Walls Obituary
Robert R. Walls, 82

SPENCER - Robert Russell Walls, 82, of Spencer, died in the home he built on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Bob leaves his wife of 38 years, Judith S. (Lajoie) Walls; two stepdaughters, Melanie Gallagher and her husband James, and Leigh Parker; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Maura, Robert, Andrew, Lauren, Elise and Madison; a daughter Jeanne Marie Keddy; and two sisters, Kathy and Patricia. He was predeceased by his stepdaughter Meredith Nickerson, his son John Walls, two daughters Patricia Kelly Miles and Elizabeth Thorin, and his brother Walter Walls.

Bob was a tough, hard and talented man, who will be remembered as someone who could build or fix anything. One of his many gifts was making beautiful Nantucket lightship baskets.

Funeral services will be private.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -