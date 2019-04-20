|
Robert Waters, 92
Sterling - STERLING- Robert Waters, 92, of Sterling, died Tuesday, April 16, in Life Care Center of Leominster, after an illness.
Robert was born August 15, 1926, in Holden, son of the late Herbert R. and Ruth A. (Buck) Waters. As a boy, he helped at his grandfather's business, the Buck Chair Factory. He worked at the Norton company and Wagner motors of Shrewsbury. He also worked for the Sterling DPW in the winter snow plowing and Philbin Apple Orchards.
Robert proudly served in the US Navy as a Fireman on the USS CK Bronson and the USS Amsterdam.
Robert was a retired Lieutenant with the Sterling Fire Department, a founding member of the Sterling ambulance Association, served six years on the Sterling board of selectmen, was a member of the Sterling historical Society, American Legion Sterling Post 189, and the Trinity Masonic Lodge in Clinton.
He leaves his caregivers, Kathy, Scott, Christine, Ken, and Molly Cardolino, and Steve; a brother, David Waters; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Herbert Jr., Sanford, Kenneth, Russell, Allan, and Ruth Ann.
He requested a quiet departure therefore there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling Firefighters Association, Inc., 5 Main St., Sterling, MA 01564, or to the American Legion Post 189, 32 School St., Sterling, MA 01564.
Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019